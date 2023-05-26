May 9 events a ‘wake-up call’ for nation: Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday calling the tragic and heart-rending events of May 9 a wake-up call, said the nation has to identify and expose all such people who wanted to destroy the foundations of Pakistan.

“May 9 has drawn up a dividing line between the protectors and builders of Pakistan and those who wish to weaken it,” the prime minister said in a tweet as the nation observed Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan. The prime minister said that he did not see the tragic incidents of May 9 as merely a protest that became violent. Instead, he said the designs of those who planned them were actually very sinister. He said there was a clear build-up to the shameful incidents, as the whole nation witnessed in “utter disbelief and a state of shock” how the lust of some people for power made them do what was never done before.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that by targeting, desecrating and destroying the monuments of Shuhada, and attacking the very symbols of the State, the miscreants attacked the idea & identity of Pakistan and gave the enemies of the country reasons to celebrate. “Our nation knows how to protect the honour of their martyrs,” he commented and said on the day, the nation revived and reiterated its pledge to uphold the honour and respect of its Shuhada.

He said the essence of Pakistan’s existence lies in the spiritual covenant between its people and the martyrs. “The creation of Pakistan is a miracle of the 20th century and its edifice stands on the sure foundation of their sacred blood. We will never be able to thank them enough,” the prime minister remarked.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the vandalism and ransacking of the civil properties and defence installations on May 9-10 have exposed the wicked face of Imran Niazi and the government has decided to take strict action against attackers, abetters and planners under the relevant laws. Addressing the meeting of the leaders of different political parties at Governor House Peshawar, the Prime Minister claimed that a horde of people brought on the orders of Imran Niazi attacked the civil and defence installations on May 9-10, 2023 that inflicted colossal losses.

He said Radio Pakistan Peshawar’s building was burnt to ashes on May 10 by the rioters. He said that it was unfortunate that the Radio Pakistan Peshawar building from where Pakistan’s independence announcement was made on midnight of May 13-14, 1947 was also ransacked and put on fire by the rioters on May 10. The Prime Minister said the destruction of the historical archives of the national broadcaster was a great loss. The Prime Minister said that May 9 was a black day in the country’s history due to incidents of terrorism, vandalism and ransacking of public properties and defense installations that changed everything.

He said that in the last 75 years history of Pakistan, it was for the first time that military installations were attacked during a protest of a political party on May 9-10. The Prime Minister said attackers, abetters and planners of May 9-10 deserved no concession and strict action was being taken against them under the relevant anti-terrorism laws.

He said it was decided that elements involved in attacks on defence installations would be dealt with under the laws authorized for security institutions while cases of the ransacking of public and civil properties would be dealt with under the Anti-Terrorism Act. Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the government and people stood with the armed forces for the stability of Pakistan and for eradicating terrorism from the country. He was speaking during his visit to the army graveyard where he paid his respects at the Martyrs Monument, laid wreath and offered prayers for the souls of martyrs. Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif, Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir were present on the occasion.

The PM said he came to lay wreath as the representative of the nation, adding the flowers laid by him were a mark of respect and homage to the martyrs. The martyrs – the great sons of the soil laid down their lives to defend every inch of the country and to eliminate terrorism, he remarked. He said these brave martyrs fought the enemy on the snow-capped mountains, in plains and deserts and offered their lives and saved the country from any harm. Children of these martyrs were orphaned but they saved millions of children of the country from becoming orphans and because of them Pakistan of our Quaid was in safe hands, he continued. He said, “The great sons of the soil remain awake at night to ensure that we sleep peacefully and our businesses and our fields grow and remain green.” The prime minister said, “Today we salute these great martyrs and we pledge that as a nation we will not forget the incident of May 9 when, unfortunately, an individual lured his rioting gangs, who dishonored the martyrs and ghazis and carried out attacks on the military installations.”

“We promise that these terrorists will be completely annihilated according to the law and these incidents will not allowed to be repeated. I salute the great mothers and children of these martyrs.” The prime minister said the holy Quran stated that “do not call the martyrs dead as they are alive. For Allah they are respectable and should not be dishonored. Those who dishonor the martyrs invite displeasure of Allah and violate injunctions of Quran. They are guilty before people of Pakistan.” He prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of the martyrs in Jannah and give everyone inspiration to follow in their footsteps and to even sacrifice their lives while fulfilling their duties. He said some elements kept their ego and personal interests even higher above the interest of Pakistan and misled others. “We beseech Allah to put us on the right path and sustain courage of the jawans and officers of armed forces to preserve stability of Pakistan and eradicate terrorism with all their energies,” he concluded.