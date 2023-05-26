ATC sends Mehmoodur Rasheed on judicial remand

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case lodged for carrying out an attack on the Jinnah House (the corps commander house in Lahore).

Earlier, the police produced Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan on expiry of his 7-day physical remand, amid strict security.

The investigation officer submitted that investigations could not be completed from the accused during the remand period. He requested the court to grant a 7-day physical remand of the accused for completing the investigations.

However, the court declined the request and sent the PTI leader to jail on judicial remand. Meanwhile, the court also extended judicial remand of PTI leader Omar Sarfraz Cheema, who was produced before the court on expiry of his 14-day judicial remand term, in the Askari Tower attack case.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers for attacking the Jinnah House (the corps commander house) in Lahore Cantt, looting valuables worth over Rs150 million and setting it on fire.