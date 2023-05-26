Policeman martyred in gunfire during raid in Balochistan’s Sohbatpur

A police officer was martyred during a raid at the “residence of three brothers”, allegedly involved in criminal activities, in Balochistan’s Sohbatpur district, the police said on Thursday. Sajad Tarin, the district police officer (DPO) of Sohbatpur, said Ameer Khossa – the station house officer (SHO) of Adilpur police station – along with his team raided a house for the arrest of three brothers allegedly involved in robbery and theft. “However, when they reached there, suspects present inside the house opened fire at Khossa and his team, resulting in the SHO’s death,” the police official said. Tarin added that the remaining policemen stayed safe, but the suspects managed to flee from the crime scene. He further stated that the SHO’s body was initially moved to Civil Hospital and has now been shifted to the police headquarter. “The body will be handed over to Khossa’s family after the funeral prayers.” On the other hand, the police have blocked major routes in Sohbatpur to arrest the suspects.