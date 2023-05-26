Punjab Police stands with families of martyrs: IGP

Under the auspices of Punjab Police, a grand ceremony was held at the Central Police Office on the occasion of Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan, in which the families and heirs of the police martyrs were specially invited.

Speaking at the event, IG Punjab said that the Punjab Police is ensuring the best welfare of the families of its martyrs with government support and effective use of available resources. He said that an integrated system is being created for the provision of houses to the martyrs before 2017, under which construction of houses, supply and other measures would be taken.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the children of martyrs are being given scholarships for free education in higher educational institutions, while preferential measures for their jobs would remain continued in future.

IG Punjab said that gold medals are being given to the heirs of all the martyrs of the Punjab Police, in honor of the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs, a Wall of Martyrs has also been built in the Central Police Office, on which the names of all the martyrs of the Punjab Police have been written in Golden words. IG Punjab said that we have not forgotten the families of our martyrs and priority measures would be taken for their welfare. Dr. Usman Anwar said that the doors of my office are always open for the families of the martyrs and the department will be there by their side on every occasion. IG Punjab said that Punjab police is performing its duties on the front line for protection of life and property of the citizens along with restoration of law & order. IG Punjab vowed that no sacrifice would be spared in fulfilling this great duty.

Meanwhile, on Youm-e-Takreem, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has paid rich tribute to the millions of martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of Pakistan’s establishment, integrity, security and law and order. In his special message to the martyrs of Homeland, IG Punjab said that he salutes all the martyrs of Pakistan Army, law enforcement agencies and police on Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada.

IG Punjab said that regardless of the color of the uniform, white in the sea, blue in the air, khaki on the border, we salute all the Martyrs and Ghazis including the police. IG Punjab said that millions of martyrs and Ghazis have sacrificed their lives while protecting the internal and external borders of Pakistan, which the Pakistani nation will never forget. Dr. Usman Anwar said that today is the day of renewing the pledge with the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the protection of the land of Pakistan.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that whoever does not respect and honor our martyrs deserves our hatred. IG Punjab added that Pakistan’s armed forces, law enforcement agencies, other martyrs and Ghazis and our holy land Pakistan will live together forever.