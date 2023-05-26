USC reduces prices of ghee, cooking oil

Utility Stores Corporation has reduced the prices of various brands of ghee and cooking oil with immediate effect, says a spokesperson. According to the spokesperson, Utility Stores Corporation has reduced the prices of various brands of ghee and cooking oil for the convenience of the public.

A formal notification has also been issued. According to the notification, the price of branded ghee has been reduced by Rs69 per kg. While the prices of cooking oil have also been reduced from Rs18 to Rs76 per litre. It should be noted that the Utility Stores Corporation is also providing special subsidy of the federal government on five basic items.