Saudi ambassador commends ‘Road to Makkah’ for easing pilgrims’ journey

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, in a significant development, has praised the ‘Road to Makkah’ project as a remarkable initiative that had brought immense relief to the intending pilgrims.

Speaking exclusively to APP, the ambassador expressed his gratitude to King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman for launching this highly efficient facility.

The project aimed at enhancing the ease and comfort of intending pilgrims from seven countries, namely Pakistan, Morocco, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Indonesia, Turkey, and Ivory Coast, he added.

Highlighting the meticulous management of the project, the ambassador revealed that it was closely supervised by Saudi Minister for Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud.

He further announced that this year alone, 26,000 pilgrims would benefit from the service provided at the Islamabad International Airport. Notably, the immigration process would be completed in Islamabad, saving valuable waiting time at the Saudi airports, he maintained.

Expressing optimism, Ambassador Al-Malki also shared his hopes for the expansion of this exceptional facility to other major cities in Pakistan, including Lahore and Karachi, by next year adding that such an expansion would further streamline the journey of intending pilgrims and contribute to their overall experience.

Praying for the stability and prosperity of Pakistan, the ambassador conveyed his belief that the nation would rise to become a global leader in the coming years as these words of encouragement further solidify the strong bond between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

In a related development, Saudi Press Attaché Dr. Naif Al-Otaibi took to Twitter to share a video clip showcasing the dedicated staff members of the ‘Road to Makkah’ project from Saudi Arabia.

The clip highlighted the team leader’s instructions to greet intending pilgrims with warm smiles and gentle hospitality.

Stressing the importance of performing their duties with honesty and devotion, the team leader emphasized that their selfless service to the intending pilgrims would be rewarded by the Almighty.

The arrival of intending pilgrims at the Islamabad International Airport has been marked by a heartwarming gesture: a warm welcome and the presentation of garlands. This kind and affectionate reception from the Saudi staff members have multiplied the love and admiration for Saudi Arabia in the hearts of the pilgrims embarking on their spiritual journey.

The ‘Road to Makkah’ project has undoubtedly emerged as a game-changer, offering a streamlined and comfortable experience to the intending pilgrims. With its successful implementation and plans for future expansion, it stands as a testament to the strong commitment of Saudi Arabia to facilitate and support the spiritual journey of Muslims worldwide.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Hajj Mission, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, has established a dedicated helpline 800-11 666 22 in Saudi Arabia to provide facilitation and information to pilgrims, ensuring their convenience during the Hajj pilgrimage.

Director General Pakistan Hajj Mission has advised hajj pilgrims to utilize the toll-free Hajj helpline to register any grievances, as well as any other issues they may encounter during their time in Madinah Munawwarah and Makkah Mukarma.

Pilgrims who have complaints can reach out to the deputy director Hajj at the following contact numbers: 059 400 2928 and 014 827 0660. Similarly, the main control office can be contacted at 014 825 0780 and 014 824 3740.

For contacting Maktab Pakistan regarding arrival and departure matters, please use the contact number 014 827 6248.

To reach Pakistan Hospital Pakistan House, you can dial 014 823 0104 or 014 825 0782. The Sector office for Dispensary B, Al Markazia can be reached at 014 819 6210, while the Sector office for dispensary C, Markazia can be contacted at 014 819 2022. For Dispensary D, please use the contact number 014 829 2899.