Cher speaks up about Tina Turner’s final days in an emotional interview

Cher revealed details about Tina Turner’s final days after her death at the age of 83.

The Believe singer discussed her recent visit to the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s house during an appearance on MSNBC’s The Beat With Ari Melber.

Cher stated about her late friend, “I started going to visit her because I thought, ‘I need to put this time into our friendship, so she knows we haven’t forgotten her.”

“So we all took turns going and spending time with her and it made her happy,” she added of Tina, who had kidney failure and needed dialysis.

“She fought this sickness for such a long time and she was so strong as you think she would be, but I know towards the end, she told me once, she said, ‘I’m really ready. I just don’t want to put up with this anymore,'” the singer-actor recounted.

Cher said that despite her illness, Tina “was really happy” during her last days as she reflected on the first time she visited the late singer at her new house in Switzerland.

“She said, ‘I can’t spend too much time,’ and then five hours later we were laughing like crazy and she wanted to get up and show everything she bought in the house,” Cher said.

“… She was having a good time in spite of the fact that she was really sick and not wanting people to know about it,” she added.

In an official statement, a spokesperson for the iconic artist shared the tragic news of the singer’s death.

“Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland,” her representative said.

“With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model,” the statement added.