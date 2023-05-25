Imran Riaz Khan not in custody of ISI and MI, LHC told

Imran Riaz Khan, a political pundit, and journalist from Pakistan, was detained about two weeks ago, but it is still unclear where he is. Neither his family nor the police appear to be aware of his location.

In a recent development, the top two spy organizations in the nation, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and Military Intelligence (MI), made it clear that Imran Riaz was not in their custody. Lahore police Deputy Inspector General (Investigation) Kamran Adil made this disclosure in testimony before the high court today.

Imran Riaz‘s father said in court that his son was abducted as a result of posting a vlog critical of the county’s powerful quarter, while DIG claimed that ISI and MI have declared that Imran Riaz is not in their possession. Later, the hearing was postponed.

The ardent follower of the Imran Khan-led party has been missing ever since his brief video surfaced showing Imran Riaz being driven out of Sialkot International Airport by police, during the ongoing crackdown on dissenting voices.

The family of a controversial journalist who the information minister referred to as a political mouthpiece recently filed a petition with the Lahore High Court asking for his recovery.

LHC had earlier instructed the AG to appear the TV personality before the court that same day. But after the deadline has passed and he was never introduced in court. Last week, a complaint was made by Imran’s father at the Civil Lines police station accusing unnamed persons of kidnapping Imran and keeping him under duress.