Gold prices increase by Rs.600 to Rs. 237,800 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 600 and was sold at Rs 237,800 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs. 237,200 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 514 to Rs 203,875 from Rs 203,361, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs 186,886 from Rs 186,414. The price of per tola silver and that of ten-gram silver remained unchanged to close at Rs 2900 and Rs 2486.28 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by US$ 23 to $1982 against its sale at $1959, the association reported.