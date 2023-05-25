Joint delegation of ICCI, RCCI, SCCI calls on finance minister

A joint delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) and Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) called on the Federal Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar today at FBR Headquarters in Islamabad.

The delegation comprised Mr. Ahsan Bakhtawari President ICCI, Mr. Saqib Rafiq President RCCI and other senior members of the three Chambers.

The Finance Minister was accompanied by Mr. Tariq Bajwa Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Finance, Mr. Tariq Mehmood Pasha Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue, Mr. Ashfaq Tola Chairman Reforms and Resource Mobilization Commission (RRMC), Mr. Asim Ahmad Chairman Federal Board of Revenue, Mr. Imdad Bosal Secretary Finance and other senior officers from the Finance Ministry and Revenue Division.

The delegation apprised the Finance Minister and his team about the difficulties being faced by the business community and submitted their proposals for incorporation in the upcoming Federal Budget. They assured the Minister that business community will support the Government in achieving exports and revenue targets for the next financial year and contribute to the development of the country. The Finance Minister said that the Government is always open to the implementable and valuable suggestions from the business community as they are the partners in progress. He stated that the Government is taking measures to put the country towards the path of progress and prosperity without further burdening the business community and the general public.