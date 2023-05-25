Let’s give negotiations another chance: Imran

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has reiterated that he would step back from his position if people in power can convince his party that it would be beneficial for Pakistan, a private TV channel reported.

Addressing his supporters through video link from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore on Wednesday, the former prime minister said he would give another chance to dialogue and constitute a committee, on Thursday, to deliberate with those who have power in the country.

“Despite sincere effort, we are unable to understand how Pakistan will benefit if elections are held in October. Even I am ready to get minus from politics if they convince my team that it will benefit the country,” Imran maintained.

The PTI chief said judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan are the last hope of Pakistani nation. Democracy is being dismantled in the country, he said, adding that the Constitution of Pakistan has been breached after May 14. “There is a rule of jungle in Pakistan. Now it is the responsibility of the judges of the top court to get united to protect democracy otherwise the history will never forgive you,” he underscored.

Giving hope to his workers and supporter, Khan said, though night is dark but you have to face this with courage and patience. “I am ready to face anything but will remain standing till the last balls. I know this darkness cannot stay long.

I am not willing to surrender and accepting the same from my workers and supporter,” he said and added it would be better to die for freedom than accepting slavery.

Khan pointed out that fundamental rights have been suspended in the country. “Over 10,000 workers of my party have been put behind bars. Around 25 have embraced martyrdom while hundreds are suffering from bullet injuries in hospitals. Even the prisoners of war have some fundamental right but PTI workers have none on pretext of arson on Core Commander House in Lahore,” he lamented.

He questioned why champions of human right in the country are silent over ongoing fascism. “Why media is silent over current atrocities. Today, it is happening with the PTI tomorrow it will happen with others; no one will remain safe. Those who consider that they kill an ideology with oppression do not know the human history,” he maintained.

He once again demanded an independent investigation of May 9 incidents and claimed that whenever the investigation will be held faces of the real culprits will be unveiled.

Commenting on the Al-Qadir Trust Case being investigated by the anti-graft bureau, NAB, Khan said the National Accountability Bureau is claiming that I got benefit from this amount which was deposited in the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) account.

“It was the federal cabinet’s decision to maintain the confidentiality of the transaction as agreement between a real estate tycoon and the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) otherwise this amount could not come to Pakistan as we have to prove in the UK’s court that this money is laundered from Pakistan.

We were told that Pakistan had spent around $100 million on account of lawyers and legal fees but could not bring back a single penny.

The cabinet decided to bring back this amount in SCP account. Now, if the NAB believes something wrong has happened in this transaction it should contest the case in the UK court and get this amount in public treasury.”

Imran said Al-Qadir Trust has nothing to do with this transaction. The business tycoon sponsored this project and the government supported this because he is one of the biggest developer of Pakistan.

Imran Khan said he has advised his people to go into hiding. “I am telling my workers and office bearers that there is no need for you to come out. Don’t stay at your home, hide,” Khan – who was ousted from power in April last year – said.

But he asked the nation to not give in to pressure and ensure that they would keep fighting for the country’s survival, as it faces uphill tasks on several fronts, especially the economy. “I am ready for anything they throw at me. I will fight till the last ball.”