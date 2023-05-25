NAB clears PM’s son-in-law in money laundering reference

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday declared Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son-in-law, Haroon Yousaf Aziz, innocent in a money laundering case against him. An accountability court heard the money laundering reference against the premier and others, and instructed that the accused be provided with a supplementary record. The judge remarked that at the next hearing, the court will review the charge sheet based on the record. The court adjourned the hearing on the reference till May 31, while PM Shehbaz’s representative appeared before the court to complete his presence. The court also disposed of the application on the basis of the withdrawal of interim bail by Aziz. It may be noted that Aziz was amongst several other accused alongside PM Shehbaz standing trial in the NAB reference of money laundering involving a sum of over Rs7 billion. Earlier this week, in a separate case, the top accountability watchdog declared PM Shehbaz “innocent” in a reference that the graft buster filed in an accountability court in 2018 against Shehbaz’s alleged misuse of authority in executing a low-cost housing scheme during his stint as Punjab chief minister. NAB also found “no evidence” of corruption in the contract of the scheme-the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Society-launched in 2010 in Lahore.