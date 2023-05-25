IBCC, PSF to foster STEM education in country

The Inter Board Coordination Commission (IBCC) and the Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) jointly enhance Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education throughout Pakistan.

In a meeting held here at the PSF headquarters, Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, Secretary of IBCC, met with Dr. Shahid Baig, Chairman of PSF and discussed strategic collaboration and outline key initiatives. Recognizing the critical importance of STEM education for the nation’s progress and development, both organizations have pledged their commitment to work together to promote and strengthen STEM learning opportunities across Pakistan. The partnership will leverage the support of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) to ensure the effective implementation of STEM programs.

One of the primary objectives of this collaboration is to advance PSF’s Science Popularization project. IBCC, in its capacity, will extend its support to PSF to expand the reach and impact of this initiative. By employing innovative and engaging techniques, the Science Popularization project aims to instill a passion for scientific inquiry and discovery among the youth of Pakistan, thereby cultivating a scientifically literate society.

Furthermore, IBCC has also agreed to play an instrumental role in upgrading science laboratories across the country, particularly for students in grades 9 to 12. Recognizing the significance of practical experience in science education, this joint effort will enhance the quality of science laboratories, ensuring students have access to state-of-the-art facilities and equipment.

Speaking about the collaboration, Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah said, “The partnership between IBCC and PSF marks a significant milestone in promoting STEM education and scientific knowledge in Pakistan. By working together, we aim to create an environment where students can develop a strong foundation in science and technology, empowering them to become future innovators and problem solvers.” Dr. Shahid Baig said, “PSF is delighted to collaborate with IBCC to further our shared vision of advancing STEM education in Pakistan. Through this partnership, we aim to ignite curiosity, foster critical thinking, and nurture a scientific temperament among students. Together, we support the next generation of scientists and engineers who will contribute to the progress and prosperity of our nation.” The joint efforts of IBCC and PSF are grateful to have a lasting impact on STEM education, enabling students to explore the wonders of science and technology while equipping them with the skills necessary for success in this contemporary epoch.