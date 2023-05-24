Nitesh Pandey passes away — Farah Khan reacts

Choreographer and director Farah Khan has expressed her feelings over the sudden demise of Om Shanti Om actor Nitesh Pandey. ETimes reported Khan was extremely shocked to hear the saddening news. In a statement, she added: “I was very shocked to hear about Nitesh passing away. We worked together in OSO and I have good memories of him.” “He was always ready to improvise and had a good energy on the set. My condolences to his family.” The 51-year old actor played Shah Rukh Khan’s assistant in Khan’s directorial film Om Shanti Om. He passed away after suffering a severe heart attack while he was shooting for a project. The actor’s brother-in-law confirmed his death. He informed ETimes, “My brother-in-law is no more. My sister Arpita is in a state of shock. We have gone absolutely numb. Nitesh was a lively person. I don’t think he had a history of any heart ailment.”