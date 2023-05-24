‘Kukri’ to be released on June 2

Pakistani film ‘Kukri: the untold Story of Serial Killer Javed Iqbal’ is finally set to adorn cinema houses on June 2nd after facing multiple hiccups and delays.

The director of the film, Abu Aliha, made several changes in the film ‘Kukri’ based on the recommendations of the censor board and even altered the name of the film to obtain the release permission.

In an interview with a private channel, Abu Aliha stated that the decision to change the film’s name was made because the previous name was creating a wrong impression of glorifying the killer.

He further explained that the purpose of the film is not to glorify murderers and bloodshed, but to raise awareness about child abuse and their protection.

The film ‘Kukri’ is based on the true story of a serial killer Javed Iqbal, who confessed to murdering 100 children in Lahore in 1999.

Yasir Hussain’s film has already gained international fame even before its release and after premiering at a festival in Britain, it has also been selected for the Berlin International Art Film Festival.