Sindh announces intermediate exams schedule for Karachi, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas

Ismail Rahoo, the provincial minister for universities and boards, announced Wednesday that the intermediate exams in Karachi, Hyderabad, and Mirpurkhas will be held in two shifts beginning May 30.

According to Rahoo, nearly 490,000 students will take the HSSC Part I and Part II exams across three divisions, including the provincial capital of Karachi. A total of 700 examination centres have been established, with hundreds of teams remaining active for surveillance.

Exams for the Higher Secondary School Certificate HSSC Part II have already begun in Sukkur, Larkana, and Shaheed Benazirabad.

Following previous years’ incidents, the cheating mafia managed to swarm the exam centres in 2023. It revealed invigilators’ and board observers’ inability to stop the irregularities.

The Sindh government, on the other hand, defended the situation, claiming that 3,565 students were caught cheating across the region. He also stated that over 2,600 smartphones had been seized.