Pakistan’s response to COVID-19 acknowledged across globe: Patel

GENEVA: Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel spent busy day at the World Health Assembly in Geneva. The Minister attended side line meeting organized by the new established Pandemic Fund at Geneva

Pandemic Fund Board will be reset in May 2023 for which Pakistan was approached by the Fund’s Secretariat to either relinquish or retain the Co-investor seat.

The meeting was informed that after deliberations at Finance Division and Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Pakistan formally opted to retain the seat. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been also requested to start canvassing with respective foreign relations ministries of the regional countries.

Pakistan has organized a formal regional consultation in order to put forward our candidature for our constituency and to elicit the support of the countries in EMRO region.

WHO being our core health partner, has also come forward to support Pakistan in providing technical guidance and input for developing Pakistan’s proposal for the first Call of Proposal (fCFP) and also coordinating at the regional level with other countries and respective WHO country offices to support Pakistan’s decision to retain the sovereign co-investor seat.

Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel addressing the participants said that on behalf of the Government of Pakistan, let me assure you that Pakistan will promote and protect the interest of the constituent countries individually and collectively in the region. Taking this opportunity, I would like the pandemic fund to advocate by aiding Pakistan’s stance to muster support to retain our candidature as sovereign co-investor in the governing board of the Pandemic Fund.

On behalf of the Government of Pakistan, I would also like to share that Pakistan’s effective and efficient response to COVID-19 has been acknowledged across the globe and despite challenges Pakistan was able to vaccinate more than 90% of its eligible population against the deadly disease, added the Minister.

I hope that Pakistan’s performance and response to such a pandemic will lay out the foundation for additional support for strengthening Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response, said by Abdul Qadir Patel.