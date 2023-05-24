KARACHI: The gold rate in Pakistan today 24 May 2023 is Rs. 235,000 per tola for 24-karat of the precious metal in the local bullion market. This is the Gold Price in Pakistan for 24-karat as per different sources in the local bullion market in Karachi or Multan.

It is pertinent to mention that Gold Rates are usually the same throughout the country with a difference of a few hundred rupees across cities. Furthermore, it must be noted that the Gold Price in Pakistan changes several times a day and the post is updated with the latest rates.

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

The Gold Rate in Pakistan for a single tola of 24-karat gold is Rs. 235,000 per tola on 24 May 2023 and this will be the same throughout the country with just slight variations of a few hundred rupees across cities. These Gold Prices in Pakistan are taken from the Gold Market in Karachi or Multan. These rates change at least twice daily and the post is updated periodically throughout the day.

The Gold Price in Pakistan for 22-karat of the precious metal is Rs. 215,417 per tola as per the bullion market.

The table below shows the breakdown of the Gold Price in Pakistan today for 24 May 2023:

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24 May 2023

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today per Tola Gold Rs. 235000 Rs. 215417 per 10 Grams Rs. 201475 Rs. 184685 per Gram Gold Rs. 20148 Rs. 18469

This is the Gold Price in Pakistan Today, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Faisalabad, Hyderabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, and Multan. The gold rates are similar throughout the different cities with only a few hundred rupees difference.

Please refer to your local gold dealers/jewelers for more accurate gold rates as per the market in your city.