24 PTI LEADERS HAVE JUMPED SHIP SINCE MAY 9: ‘Forced Divorces’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Tuesday termed his party leaders’ exodus as “forced divorce”, with the total now reaching 24 since the violent arson incidents of May 9, a private TV channel reported. “We had all heard about forced marriages in Pakistan, but for PTI, a new phenomenon has emerged: forced divorces. Also wondering where have all the human rights organizations in the country disappeared,” the former prime minister said in a tweet from his official account.

The comment comes as the fallout from the tragic incidents of May 9 continue to reverberate through the party. As many as 24 PTI leaders have now publicly parted ways with the party, a situation some political analysts are attributing to pressure from ‘external forces.’

Among the notable departures are senior PTI leader and former Federal Minister for Human Rights, Shireen Mazari, and Fayyazul Hasan Chohan, both of whom announced their disassociation from PTI earlier on Tuesday.

Imran raised questions about the situation’s implications for human rights within the country, subtly questioning the sudden absence of human rights organszations during these developments.

The wave of resignations marks a significant period of turmoil for PTI, which was toppled from government on April 9 last year when Imran Khan was ousted from the office of premier through a vote of no-confidence.

When the wickets began to fall recently, Khan said he sympathised with all those who were “under pressure” to leave the PTI – the party which ruled the country from 2018-2022.

“My sympathies go to all those who under pressure have been made to leave the party. And I commend and salute all the senior members who are resisting the extreme pressure to quit the party.”

Prominent figures who have recently left the party include former federal health minister and founding member of PTI Aamer Mahmood Kiani, Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain (brother of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain), former federal minister Malik Amin Aslam, former provincial minister Dr Hisham Inamullah Malik, PTI West Punjab President Faizullah Kamoka, and Dr Muhammad Amjad.

Departures have also been witnessed in Sindh, where Mehmood Moulvi (PTI Sindh Vice President), Aftab Saddiqui (PTI Karachi President), Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Jay Parkash, Sanjay Gangwani, and Dr Imran Shah have left the party.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), Ajmal Wazir (former spokesperson for the K-P Chief Minister and adviser on information), Usman Tarakai, and Malik Jawad Hussain have departed from the PTI. Meanwhile, former provincial minister Mubeen Khilji has quit the party in Balochistan.