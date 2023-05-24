Foundation varsity declares MBBS, BDS exams results

The Foundation University has declared the Result of Final Professional MBBS and Final & First Professional BDS (Annual) Examinations – 2022.

In Final Professional MBBS (Annual) Examination, out of 170 candidates who appeared in the examination 162 were declared successful with a pass percentage of 95.29. Ms. AMNA SHAHID got 1st position in the MBBS examination securing 1458 out of 1800 marks.

In Final Professional BDS (Annual) Examination 2022, out of 57 candidates who appeared in the Final BDS examination, 45 were declared successful with a pass percentage of 78.95. Ms. EMAAN AHSIN, got 1st position in the examination securing 941 out of 1200 marks. In the First Professional BDS (Annual) Examination 2022, out of 50 candidates who appeared in the examination, 42 were declared successful with a pass percentage of 84.00. Ms. ALEEZA MOEED, got 1st position in the examination securing 687 out of 800 marks. The result may also be seen on FUI website www.fui.edu.pk.