King of fruit ‘Mango’ sale pick up pace ahead of scorching heat

With the rise in mercury level, the markets, shops and makeshift vendors on various roads elswhere in the country kick-started displaying a different variety of king of fruit ‘Mangoes’ to attract customers.

“Mango is most favorite fruit during the summer season as Pakistani mangoes have more than 600 varieties and are considered one of the best in the world,” said a report aired by PTV news channel.

Besides their sweet, delicious, and irresistible taste, mangoes also have many health benefits, said a nutrition.

According to horticulturist, the mango orchards in Sindh and Punjab are the major source of production in the country, adding, Multan and Bahawalpur are famous for Sindhri, Langra, Chaunsa, Anwar Ratol, Dussehra, Almas, and Saroli while in Sindh, first Saroli, then Dussehra, Desi, and finally Sindhri are produced.

A pushcart mango vendor claimed that mango is being sold in vast quantity because of its cheap price, adding, the increasing demand yields good profits and he earns up to Rs3,000 on a good day.

A citizen said mangoes in every stall are attracting customers, adding, besides their sweet, delicious, and irresistible taste, mangoes also have many advantages and health benefits.

Another customer at weekly bazar said in Pakistan, mango are being consumed in multiple ways, adding, vendors are also earning a handsome amount because of its booming sale.

Online plateforms like Inst gram, facebook and whatsapp groups also presenting varieties of Mango while displaying pics and videos to attract customers online, adding, online sales of fruits also saw a surge.

The main perk of online purchase of mangoes are now delivered right to doorsteps, without any additional hassle, said a online customer.