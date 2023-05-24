Ajoka Institute presents new dramatic work by students at an enjoyable event

The function was attended by a large group of theatre supporters including writing and acting students of Ajoka Institute. The programme started with dramatic reading of new writings by Ajoka’s Art of Writing students, developed during their three-month long course. The writings included “Kis Baat Ki Tauba” by Shehnaz Nasr, “Seeker with a Scar” by Sheharyar Mehdi, “Cheers” by Norez Khan Lashari and ” Anatomy of an Accident” by Sufia Humayun. Students who joined in the readings included Fizza Tirmizi, Rai Ali, Husnain, Ayesha and Aanish.

The readings were followed by a performance of shirt play “Mind-blowing”, by the art of acting students. The script was written by Art of Writing student Sanawar Iqbal and actors included Zeeshan Mubarak, Fizza Tirmizi, Samawia Zaman, Anum Arshad, Adil Hussain, Abdul Rehman, Ahmed Mushtaq and Ch. Aqib.

The story of the play revolved around a psychologist’s clinic and strange treatment offered to the patients.

At the end, certificates were distributed to the students of writing and acting courses by Institute Director Nirvaan Nadeem, who congratulated their students for their lively and competent presentations. He also thanked PILAC for its support.

Ajoka will be presenting “Mind-blowing” and “Bulha te Banda” on Saturday 27 May at the ongoing Alhamra Theatre Festival in Hall 2.