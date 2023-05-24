Shafqat Amanat Ali talks about family’s opposition towards his profession

Renowned classical singer of Pakistan, Shafqat Amanat Ali, has revealed that his family did not want him join the music industry. During an interview to a private television program, Shafqat Amanat Ali stated that his family desired him to work in the civil service, join the police, customs or pursue any other profession. The singer expressed that his family had the notion that he would not excel in music, but despite that, he continued his efforts. The singer said, I was not rebellious towards my family, but I always had the inner desire to pursue music.