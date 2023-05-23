Esra ignites fashion frenzy at Cannes Film Festival

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, renowned for her role as Halime Sultan in Dirili?: Ertu?rul, has captivated onlookers at the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

As the face of Victoria’s Secret in Turkey, Bilgic took to Instagram on Monday to share her day in Cannes, using the hashtag ‘Cannes Film Festival’ in the caption.

Posing confidently for the camera, Bilgic donned a short, one-shoulder, body-fitted black dress, paired with translucent black leggings and stilettos. Her hair was elegantly styled in a loose claw clip bun, and she accessorised with black sunglasses, exuding a chic and fashionable aura.

Later, Bilgic shared pictures on her Instagram Stories from a Nespresso event, where she continued to impress attendees with her fashion choices. She dazzled in an off-shoulder sequined black dress, showcasing her style versatility.

While the reason for Bilgic’s presence at Cannes this year remains unknown, it is worth noting that she last attended the prestigious festival in 2021 while collaborating with a luxury diamond company. However, some social media users have expressed curiosity about her purpose at this year’s festival, speculating if she is starring in a film. Unfortunately, amidst the excitement, Bilgic also faced criticism from certain individuals, including misogynistic comments from some Pakistanis who disapproved of her attire, deeming it immodest. However, Bilgic’s fanbase eagerly awaits to witness more of her appearances and fashion moments throughout the festival.

As Esra Bilgic graces the Cannes Film Festival with her presence, her impeccable style and confidence continue to draw attention and admiration, establishing her as a notable figure in the entertainment industry.