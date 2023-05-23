Jamshed Cheema, wife Musarrat decide to quit PTI

Jamshed Cheema and his wife Musarrat Cheema have decided to leave Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Their lawyer confirmed the development, stating that he met with them separately in jail. “I am confident that they will leave the PTI as soon as they are released from prison,” he said.

The husband-wife team has been detained for 12 days following the May 9 protests that erupted in response to the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan in a corruption case involving the Al-Qadir Trust.

Previously, several PTI leaders, including Malik Aslam Amin and Hisham Inamullah, had left the party following the May 9 vandalism, in which angry PTI protesters attacked public and military installations in various cities.

A day earlier, Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain announced his resignation from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and reached out to his brother, Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, to unite the country through politics.

Jamshed Iqbal Cheema is a Pakistani politician who served in the Imran Khan cabinet as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Food Security from 19 April 2021 till 10 April 2022.