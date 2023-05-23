Bushra Bibi secures interim bail in Al-Qadir Trust case

An accountability court granted Bushra Bibi interim bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case until May 31, just days before the former lady is scheduled to appear before the National Accountability Bureau in a graft case.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, appeared before the accountability court, where Judge Muhammad Bashir heard their plea.

Following the arguments, the court granted Bushra Bibi interim bail and ordered her to post surety bonds of Rs 500,000.

Prior to Imran Khan’s meeting, strict security arrangements were put in place around the Judicial Complex Islamabad. Khan and his wife will later join the top anti-graft watchdog’s joint investigation team in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.