SeePrime announces main cast of ‘Teri Meri Kahaniyaan’

“Teri Meri Kahaniyaan” boasts perhaps the most star-studded cast in recent Pakistani cinema, bringing international names to one screen in the cast announcement video released on SeePrime’s YouTube channel.

Mehwish Hayat will be appearing in her umpteenth project with Nadeem Baig alongside the modern-day Pakistan heartthrob Wahaj Ali in his silver screen debut. Industry icon Zahid Ahmed strikes a brooding figure alongside celebrated model and actress Amna Ilyas, joined by the never-before-seen on-screen couple, Sheheryar Munawar and Ramsha Khan. Lastly, the people’s favourite husband-wife duo, Hira and Mani will be appearing together for the first time.

“Teri Meri Kahaniyaan”, which is to be released on Eidul Adha by Distribution Club (IMGC) will be a creative collaboration by renowned Pakistani storytellers Khalilur Rehman Qamar, Vasay Chaudhry, Ali Abbas Naqvi and Basit Naqvi. The film combines the directorial vision of Nabeel Qureshi, Nadeem Baig and will be silver screen directorial debut of veteran actress, director and producer Marina Khan who has many successful TV serials to her name.

Seemeen Naveed, the CEO of SeePrime, said, “It’s been a highly exciting time bringing such a high-stakes project together, but the response from the public is truly heartening. The anticipation is almost palpable and it’s the same from our side. The silver screen will have never seen such a movie before”.