Maria hits out at transgender activists for challenging Sharia court

Prominent Pakistani transgender activists held a press conference on Saturday to announce their intention to appeal to the highest court against a recent ruling by the Sharia Court.

The ruling was criticized for undermining a law designed to protect transgender rights. However, their passionate demands were met with disapproval from designer Maria Butt, known for her outspoken views against the transgender community and their struggles.

The Federal Shariat Court had issued a ruling on Friday, asserting that individuals cannot change their gender at their own discretion. The court argued that certain clauses in the Transgender Persons Act, 2018 contradicted Islamic law. This decision marked a significant setback for Pakistan’s transgender community, as it rolled back key provisions that had been granted just five years earlier when the bill was passed.

Maria Butt took to social media, sharing a screenshot of a Twitter post that highlighted the activists’ use of abusive language during the press conference. The post, which criticised the activists, caught Maria’s attention, prompting her to add her own commentary. She expressed agreement with the user, condemning the activists’ language and claiming that it revealed their lack of respect for the Islamic way of life. Maria went on to question the legitimacy of the LGBTQ+ and transgender movement, asserting that it was not in line with Islamic principles.

In another post, Maria referenced a news update about French Muslim footballers who refused to wear LGBTQ+ colours on their shirts, implying that such resistance should also be present in Pakistan. She advocated for the defence of religion and argued that the movement for transgender rights was incompatible with Islam.

Maria further supported her stance by sharing a podcast discussing individuals who had undergone gender-altering surgeries and later regretted their decisions. She highlighted their experiences of depression and used it as a basis to reinforce her position.

Lastly, Maria shared a video titled “Exposing Pakistani Trans Activists,” in which threats against her identity were mentioned. She concluded her social media activity by expressing a desire for protection and urging others to follow the path of Islam as shown by the Prophet.