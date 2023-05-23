FIA sends Asad Umar notice in money laundering case

The Anti-Money Laundering Cell (AMLC) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has sent a notice to PTI leader Asad Umar, asking him to appear at its Karachi office along with documents on May 25, in a case allegedly involving receipt of Rs 40 million from benami account and other sources. The notice has been sent by FIA Deputy Director Abdul Rauf Sheikh.

It said that Rs30 million was received by bank staff from the PTI leader’s residence on April 15, 2013. The amount was deposited in PTI’s account at the Jinnah Avenue Islamabad branch. On May, 2013, yet another amount of Rs10 million was received which was deposited in the PTI’s account from the benami account. The notice directed Umar to reach FIA Karachi office on May 25 and join the investigation.

The PTI leader was also asked to bring documents pertaining to Rs40 million. As part of a crackdown launched against the PTI leaders, Umar was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court earlier this month, a day after party chief Imran Khan was taken into custody from there.