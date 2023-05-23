NO SPECIAL LAWS BEING PROMULGATED FOR TRIAL OF MISCREANTS: Pakistan won’t survive if May 9 rioters spared

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that the country would not survive if any leniency was shown to the perpetrators of the arsons on May 9 involving the desecration of the martyrs, monuments, and damaging the security installations.

“The nation will not forget this heart-rending incident. We don’t have any personal vendetta. But those who desecrated the martyrs, Ghazis, and their monuments, and burnt Jinnah House … they will have to be tried under the law. And if any leniency is shown to them, the country will not survive,” he said addressing the National Assembly. He said the coalition parties had faced many ordeals but the May 9 incident was intolerable. “This is the nation’s trust and I will return it to them,” he remarked.

The prime minister thanked the House for adopting a resolution against May 9 riots and explained that the cases pertaining to the attack on civilian infrastructure would be tried under anti-terrorism law but those concerning the military installations would be heard by the military courts and that no special laws were being promulgated for the purpose.

Responding to his tweet, the prime minister rubbished PTI chief Imran Khan’s claim that he had made replaced a senior military officer after he informed him about his wife Bushra Bibi’s involvement in corruption. “Imran Niazi once again told a blatant lie before the nation I said so because I personally know it,” he told the House.

He said the arsons following the arrest of Imran Niazi in a NAB case involving Rs60 billion corruption was a heartbreaking incident the nation never went through. He said during his government, Imran Niazi pushed the whole opposition to the wall but they never resorted to damaging the public property. Referring to the Al Qadir Trust case, the prime minister said Rs 60 billion was supposed to be transferred to the national kitty but the matter was approved secretively by that time federal cabinet. He said after undermining the Pak-US ties through the allegations of the regime change conspiracy, Imran Niazi was now seeking help from America. Similarly, he also hurt the Pak-China fraternal ties by hurling allegations of corruption in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said even thinking of burning Jinnah House or attacking the Pakistan Army’s General Headquarters (GHQ) was beyond any Pakistani citizen. In a sweeping statement made at the inaugural ceremony of the 34th National Games in Quetta, the prime minister declared all protestors and rioters of May 9 as “terrorists” and “Pakistan’s enemies”.

Shehbaz maintained that the events following deposed prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest were “heartbreaking” and those that resorted to rioting at Jinnah House, Radio Pakistan and GHQ must be punished severely.

“[State’s] enemies could not do in 75 years what protestors did on May 9.” Measures must be taken, within the confines of the law and Constitution, such that no such incident ever takes place till the day of judgment, said Shehbaz. “Such heinous acts and [any] insult to martyrs will always be condemned. May 9 will always be remembered as a black day in the country’s history.” He vowed that those who targeted these buildings will be strictly punished under the law. “Such destructive thinking could only belong to enemies of the country.” PM Shehbaz lamented the decades of terrorism that the country has witnessed and lauded the armed forces and law enforcement agencies for their efforts toward eliminating the same. The premier referred to the past attacks on GHQ and the Army Public School – the perpetrators of which have yet to be brought to justice, with parents of slain children circling courts till date – and stated that the nation salutes those who faced terrorism and gave sacrifices.

They foiled nefarious designs of enemies who wanted the destruction of the country, he said, adding that people from all segments of society had given sacrifices in the battle against terrorism. Addressing the ceremony, the PM assured that the federal government is committed to providing all possible resources for the promotion of sports in the country. He said that the nation was proud of its players and athletes, who had not only earned fame in the country but also brought awards from abroad.

Shehbaz added that the national games were being held in the province after a lapse of 19 years. Holding the national games in this historic city is reflective of the national unity, strength and patriotism for the motherland, he said. The prime minister observed that the young people of Pakistan possess incredible potential, which can be utilized in different categories of games, so that they may bring pride to the country.

Assuring of the government’s complete support, he added that in the past, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had distributed laptops, established Danish schools and promoted games, besides awarding high achievers. A nation progresses if its youth is healthy and educated, he said, adding that with the support of the nation the PML-N will rebuild Pakistan in all sectors and fields. He also congratulated the governor, the chief minister and the management committee for making excellent arrangements to host the national games.