Skilled education key in bolstering economy: Tanveer

Thousands of people, including university employees, students, their parents, and public representatives, gathered at the National Skills University Islamabad Muridke Campus Groundbreaking ceremony. The Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain, was the Chief Guest for this event.

Dignitaries across the country, including Director General Pakistan Institute of Education Prof. Dr. Shahid Soroya, Mr. Ghafoor Ahmed, Director HEC Lahore, Ms. Asifa Maqbool, Director General NAVTTC Lahore, Mr. Muhammad Shahid Iqbal, Joint Secretary Federal Education & Professional Training, Dr. Sarwat N Mirza, Registrar NSU, Mr. Muhammad Ali Wallana, Director P&D NSU, Engr. Rana Ahmed Atiq Anwar, and several other esteemed personalities graced the event. The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar, took the opportunity to brief the attendees about the progress of the Muridke campus, which was established in record time.

Currently offered programs at this campus include Solar PV system Technician, Mobile Phone Repairing, Industrial Electrician, Fashion Design and Dressmaking, and Beautician courses. In future, hundreds of skills programs based on the market demands in the country and abroad will be offered. These offerings are designed to empower the students of Muridke and the surrounding areas by equipping them with the necessary skills to excel in their chosen fields. The Vice Chancellor emphasized the significance of skills education in today’s rapidly evolving world, highlighting the importance of vocational training in driving the country’s economy.

During the event, the Vice Chancellor acknowledged the invaluable contributions of Mr. Mahmood ul Hassan, Deputy Registrar of NSU, and Dr. Bilawal Rehman, Campus Coordinator, in the establishment of the Muridke Campus. Their dedication and efforts have played a pivotal role in making this campus a reality.

Federal Minister for Education & Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain, underscored the importance of technical education and expressed his commitment to serving the people of Pakistan. Recognizing the economic significance of vocational training, he highlighted how skilled individuals are sought after by both Pakistani and international companies. The Minister emphasized the role of skills education in bolstering the country’s economy, ensuring that the people of Muridke have the opportunity to excel and thrive in their chosen fields.

On this auspicious occasion, the Pro Chancellor NSU commended the relentless and tireless service of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar in education and skills development. The dedication and vision of Prof. Mukhtar have been instrumental in the establishment and progress of the Muridke Campus.

The Muridke Campus of National Skills University Islamabad stands as a testament to the government’s commitment to promoting skills education for the betterment of Pakistan. It is an opportunity for the students of Muridke and the surrounding areas to gain valuable hands-on experience and enhance their employability in a competitive job market.