National games basketball competitions start today

Pakistan Army will compete against Punjab in the first match of the 34th edition of National Games Basketball event starting from today (Tuesday) at PSB Hall, Ayub Sports Complex Quetta.

“Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) has finalised all the arrangements to conduct successful five-days Mens and women event under the umbrella of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA),” said PBBF Associate Secretary Ouj E Zahoor.

Ouj E Zahoor said that eight teams including Pakistan Army, Navy, Sindh Punjab, Pakistan Air Force, Wapda, Balochistan and KPK are divded in two groups. He said that the first match of the national games basketball event will be played between Pakistan Army and Punjab while Navy and Sindh, PAF and Balochistan, WAPDA and KPK teams will compete in the first round of the games.

He said that Army, Wapda, Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Balochistan are participating in basketball womens category of the national games which also starting from May 23rd, adding that the semi-finals of the event will be played on May 26th, while the final will be held on May 27.