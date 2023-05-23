Naqvi approves new recuritement at PKLI

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has stressed the need to address key issues of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) without delay. This emphasis was articulated during a meeting held at PKLI, where the CM convened with Dr Saeed Akhtar, chairman of the board of governors of PKLI, alongside other doctors.

In the meeting, the CM gave in-principle approval for new recruitments at PKLI, emphasizing the need to expedite the legal process for filling the vacant positions. Furthermore, he pledged additional funds for the five billion rupees endowment fund, stating his commitment to support its growth. Mohsin Naqvi also directed the immediate reinstatement of filter clinics within PKLI, underscoring their significance for research and development. These filter clinics will enable patients to receive expert consultations via video links, he noted. Additionally, PKLI’s role in advancing medical education and research was also highlighted. To enhance operational efficiency, plans were made to establish a state-of-the-art control and command center at PKLI. Mohsin Naqvi further expressed that there is no higher form of worship than serving humanity in times of need.

Dr Saeed Akhtar provided a comprehensive briefing on PKLI’s performance and other pertinent matters. The CM also inspected the treatment facilities. Provincial Minister Dr Javed Akram, the chief secretary, the health secretary, and other officials were also present.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited the shrine of Bibi Pakdaman today to inspect the progress of construction work on the expansion project of Mazar Bibi Pakdaman. Mohsin Naqvi visited various parts of the expansion project and gave necessary instructions to improve the facilities for the visitors. Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi appreciated the work of Provincial Secretary Communications & Works and his team, and further directed to ensure the completion of project before Muharram. He also directed to widen the transportation route for pilgrims. On this occasion, Mohsin Naqvi said that the completion of the project will better facilitate the visitors of the shrine. Provincial Minister C&W Bilal Afzal, Secretary Auqaf, well-known architect Nayar Ali Dada and related officials were also present on the occasion.

Punjab’s immunisation rate highest in country: Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir on Monday said that the Punjab children’s immunization rate was the highest in the country due to the integrated health system and public awareness.

While addressing a media workshop on immunization at a local hotel, he said that the health department had created a system for the repair of damaged medical machinery under which any machine in a government hospital or primary health centre would be reported on the online system and would be addressed within 24 hours.

Dr Jamal said that revolutionary measures had been taken in the health sector during the last four months under which 52,000 prisoners had been tested for hepatitis A, B, and C, TB, AIDS, and other diseases in all the jails of Punjab and vaccinated against the diseases.

He said that 17,000 police personnel and officers had also been screened out for various diseases.

Dr Jamal Nasir said that recruitment for various posts was being carried out on merit while the lady health workers’ posts had also been upgraded.

He informed that more than 1,000 ad-hoc recruitments had been made in four and a half months to address the shortage of human resources in the health department.

Dr Jamal Nasir said that special attention was being paid to cleanliness in the government treatment centres and three colours of bed sheets had been fixed in the emergency wards of all hospitals to ensure that the sheets were changed every day.

He said that special arrangements have been made to ensure the cleanliness of the bathrooms and surprise visits will also be made to check the cleanliness.

He advised the residents to contact toll-free numbers at 1166 and 1033 for any health-related issue.

Speaking on the occasion, Immunization Officer UNICEF Qaratul Ain urged the media to broadcast public service messages to create awareness among the public about immunization.

Divisional Officer WHO Dr Asif Sehgal, Director of Health Rawalpindi Dr Ansar Ishaq, CEO of Health Dr Ijaz, District Health Officer Dr Ehsan Ghani, UNICEF Punjab Health Specialist Dr Manzoor and others were also present.

The workshop was organized in collaboration with the Department of Primary and Secondary Healthcare Punjab and UNICEF.