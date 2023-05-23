NDMA for measures after rain-thunderstorm forecast

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued an advisory alert to all the federal and provincial departments concerned to ensure disaster preparedness measures after the met office issued a rain-thunderstorm forecast from May 22 to 26. The NDMA advisory report said that the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast that a westerly wave was likely to enter the western and upper parts of the country on May 22, which was likely to persist throughout the week i.e. till May 26, resulting in precipitation with occasional gaps.

Under the influence of this weather system, from May 22 (evening/night) to May 26, wind-dust/thunderstorm and rain with likely hailstorms (and isolated heavy falls) is expected in the regions of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Punjab. In addition, from May 23 (evening/night) to May 26, the aforementioned weather to prevail in Sargodha, Mianwali, Layyah, Khushab, Bhakkar, Faisalabad, Jhang, T.T. Singh, Sheikhupura, Nankana, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Sialkot, Kasur, Pakpattan, Okara, Sahiwal, Lahore, R.Y. Khan, Bahawalnagar, Multan, D.G. Khan and Rajanpur and also in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). From May 22 (evening/night) to May 24, wind-dust or thunderstorm and rainfall is expected in Balochistan and Sindh.