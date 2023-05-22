Imran Riaz not present in any police station across Pakistan, IG tells LHC

On Monday, Punjab Inspector General Dr. Usman Anwar told the Lahore High Court (LHC) that the whereabouts of anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan, who was arrested at Sialkot airport on May 11, remained unknown because no record of his detention was found at any police station across the country.

When the high court was hearing a petition seeking the journalist’s recovery, the province’s top cop informed the court. The LHC had previously granted the Punjab police the opportunity to present Imran Riaz in court today. However, they failed to carry out the orders.

A case against the missing anchorperson was filed at the Civil Lines police station, and unidentified individuals and police officers were named as suspects in the abduction of Imran Riaz.

During today’s hearing, LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti inquired about the status of the case. The Punjab IG stated that the journalist was not wanted by police and that no trace of him was found at any police station across the country.

He went on to say that agencies had requested a police van. The judge then stated that he could summon the agencies for a response.

IG Usman Anwar requested that the court request a response from the secretaries of the interior and defence ministries, adding that the response be directed to assist the police. He stated that the Punjab police had also contacted the Ministry of Interior but had yet to receive a response.

After hearing the top police officer, the judge gave him another chance to present the missing anchorperson in court and warned that if Imran Riaz was harmed, all responsible parties would be held accountable.

Justice Bhatti stated that he would issue an order regarding today’s proceedings.