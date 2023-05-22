Inter part 1 English paper leaked before exam in Sukkur

Once again outperforming the authorities, the cheating mob leaked the first paper in Sukkur hours before the test.

According to reports in the local media, the Class XI English exam paper was leaked on Monday, hours before the exam began, and was spreading through Whatsapp chat groups.

In Sukkur, where the exam is being administered by the Larkana Education Board, the cheating mafia was active in assisting students in obtaining the question paper ahead of schedule.

The exam centres were overrun by the cheating gang despite assurances from the local boards. It revealed that the board observers and invigilators were powerless to stop the irregularities.\