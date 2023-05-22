Atletico breeze past Osasuna 3-0 in LaLiga clash

MADRID: Yannick Carrasco, Saul Niguez and Angel Correa scored to give Atletico Madrid a 3-0 home win over Osasuna on Sunday. Carrasco opened the scoring right before the break after a fast build-up and Saul extended their lead in the 62nd minute, striking a loose ball into the net from inside the box. Correa closed out the win with a tidy finish from a Rodrigo de Paul pass in the 82nd minute. With Barcelona having already clinched the title, Atletico are second in LaLiga with 72 points, one ahead of Real Madrid in third who have a game in hand.