Aishwarya Rai’s fans defend her as Shobhaa De slams her Cannes outfit

After Vivek Agnihotri shared Aishwarya Rai’s picture from the Cannes Film Festival 2023, and slammed the use of ‘costume slaves’, writer Shobhaa De has taken a dig at the actor’s silver gown and even asked for an explanation. While many social media users had shared their disappointment over Aishwarya’s red carpet look, many also came out in defence of the actor in the comments section of Shobhaa’s recent Instagram post.

Sharing a picture of Aishwarya Rai’s red carpet moment in the silver gown by Sophie Couture, Shobhaa wrote in her caption, “What this is, plisssss (please)? Cannes (can) anybody explain???”

Objecting to the same, one of her followers wrote, “Shobhaji still so obsessed with Aishwarya’s looks… let’s celebrate and appreciate her for going/being invited there (Cannes Film Festival) each year.” Another said, “Madam, she is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She can wear a sack and make it look like couture. Irony is you sitting in Bandra Kurla Complex in your pyjamas judging all the looks with chai (tea) in your one hand and mobile in other.”

Aishwarya had flown to Cannes with daughter Aaradhya. She walked the red carpet at the screening of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. She left her hair untied. The official Instagram handle of Sophie Couture shared the details of the dress. The post read, “Unveiling a mind-blowing creation from our Maison, paired with lightweight aluminum details, a signature corset and crystals, from the Cannes Capsule Collection.”