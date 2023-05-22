Sushmita Sen celebrates 29 years of Miss Universe win

It has been 29 years since Sushmita Sen created history. The actress was 18 years old when she bagged the title of Miss Universe. She was the first Indian to win the title and it was a historic moment for the nation. It was on May 21 of 1994 that Sushmita was crowned Miss Universe. Today, she recalled the day by sharing a beautiful throwback picture along with a note.

Sharing a sepia-toned close-up shot, Sushmita Sen wrote, “This picture is exactly 29 years old, shot by the epic man & photographer #prabuddhadasgupta In the rawness of this picture, he beautifully captured an 18 year old meâ€æwith a smile he said, you realise you’re the first Miss Universe I’ve ever shotâ€æI proudly added, it’s actually INDIA’s first ever Miss Universe The privilege of representing & winning for my Motherland is an honour so profound, it brings me to tears of joy even today…29 years later!!! I celebrate & remember this day with great pride as History bears witness, INDIA won Miss Universe for the first time ever on 21st May 1994 in Manila #philippines (Mahal Kita) #happy29thanniversary #missuniverse1994 #INDIA #yourstruly (sic).”

She also added, “Thank you all for the love, goodness, & the most beautiful messagesâ€æforever cherished!!! I love you guys!!!! #duggadugga(sic).”

Sushmita Sen will next be seen in the web-series, Aarya 3, for which she is currently shooting. Created by Ram Madhavani, she plays the titular character. She will also play Gauri Sawant in her biopic, Taali. On March 29, she informed her fans that she’s wrapped the dubbing and promo shoot of the show. For those unaware, Taali is the biopic of transwoman Gauri Sawant where Sushmita plays the lead role.