G20 Meet and Kashmir

If saffron logos, picturesque Dal Lake and rousing fanfare about local artisans were sought to provide Modi Sarkar with the much-needed stamp of approval on its endeavours in the disputed Himalayan territory of Kashmir, New Delhi’s grand G-20 designs appear to have fallen flat on the face. On top of fierce opposition from China, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and even Egypt have chosen not to attend the summit. There are now rumours about Indonesia, president of the iconic meeting a year earlier, also pulling out. Amid “low level” participation from countries like Mexico and fierce objections to the “massive human rights violations” by UN Special Rapporteur on Minority Issues Fernand de Varennes, the Indian government has found itself in a rather sticky predicament. Attempts to spin glaring accusations as “baseless propoganda” add credence to the desperation for a show of normalcy. Mr Modi’s Machiavellian schemes cannot wipe out the barbed wires; the fortified bunkers and an uproar by the likes of Amnesty International. In what world can an economic powerhouse justify deliberations on development and trade in the world’s largest open-air prison? That India has the “prerogative” to host the event anywhere it likes can only hold ground if it had not brutally denied the democratic rights to Kashmiri Muslims. Scrapping the special constitutional status only to upset the regional dynamics through brutal gerrymandering, New Delhi has, time and again, shown its absolute contempt for those living in the valley. Twisting their arms as per senseless whims, they are forced to face the brunt of unprecedented violations of human rights. Rampant curfews, threats to journalists and defenders and as many as 85 internet shutdowns within one year as part of “counter-terrorism” measures continue to go unpunished. The sheer impunity with which gross crimes like rapes, torture and extrajudicial executions have been committed just because the green in Incredible India is not deemed worthy of equal status is enough reason for the esteemed representatives in Srinagar to hang their heads in shame. *