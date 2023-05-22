PTI to meet its end due to ‘evil’ deeds: Sanaullah

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan has said that there was no need to eliminate Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as it would itself meet its end due to its evil and anti-state activities. Addressing a public gathering during inauguration of NADRA (National Database & Registration Authority) Office Ramdewali on Sargodha Road here on Sunday night, he said that Imran Khan had promoted the culture of hate and hatred in the country.

He said that Imran had no political acumen as he had educated and trained his party workers to disrespect his political rivals as well as armed forced of the country. “Imran had introduced himself in the politics through protestation and long-march in 2014. When he came into power by using shoulder of the establishment in 2018, the people had attached great expectations with him but he bitterly failed to deliver to the nation due to which he was removed from the government”, the minister added.

He said that during his four year tenure, Imran did nothing for welfare and betterment of the nation but he implicated his political opponents in false and fabricated cases. “Imran Khan implicated me in such a false narcotics case which was not acceptable even for his own party leaders” he added. Imran had adopted the footprints of MQM leader Altaf Hussain and now his deeds would eliminate his party as the people had recognized his true face and ulterior motives, he mentioned.

The minister said that when Imran Khan was captured by the rangers, no patriotic Pakistani came out for protestation against his arrest but only 200 to 250 workers of his party came out in different cities. However, his trained terrorists attacked the army installations in addition to vandalizing the Jinnah House in Lahore.

The miscreants also injured feelings and sentiments of millions of people in the country by damaging monuments of army martyrs, he said and added that such elements would be brought to the justice at every cost. He said that Imran Khan was a coward person. He used his party workers as shield and now his party leaders also disappeared due to fear of arrest. They should come out and face their cases bravely but they could not do so because they always promoted culture of hatred and now the people had started hate them due to their anti-Pakistan activities.

The minister said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) always favored the politics of national progress and prosperity. It always promoted the culture of public welfare and for this purpose it executed mega development projects including metro service, motorways, energy generating schemes, establishment of hospitals, universities, airports and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), etc.

He said that PML-N was committed to provide all basic amenities to the people at their doorsteps. In this connection, office of NADRA was established at 2-Chak Ramdewali so that the people of this area could get their Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) easily. A desk of Passport Office would also be setup at this NADRA Center very soon, he added. Earlier, the minister inaugurated the NADRA Office Ramdewali while Director General (DG) NADRA Faheem Khan, Chairman NADRA Tariq Malik and others were also present on the occasion.