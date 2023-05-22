PML-Q holds rally to support Pak Army

On the direction of Pakistan Muslim League-Q President Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain, a rally was held in Islamabad to express solidarity with the Pakistan Army. The rally was led by Central Chief Organiser Chaudhary Sarwar, Member National Assembly Mrs Farukh Khan, Central Secretary Information Mustafa Malik, Asif Bajwa, North Punjab President Ansar Farooq, Federal Capital President Rizwan Sadiq and Muslim League leader Zafar Bakhtawari, Tariq Shah and others. The rally started from F-10 and ended by reaching the Islamabad Press Club, which was participated by a large number of Muslim League workers, women and children. Long queues of vehicles were seen in the rally. The participants raised slogans in favour of the Pakistan Armed Forces. Addressing the rally, Chaudhry Sarwar said that the PTI workers had proved themselves as anti-nationalism by attacking military installations and buildings. The attackers were following the enemy’s agenda.