Lahore to host Asia Rugby DIV 1 Championship

LAHORE: The Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) has been awarded the esteemed opportunity by the Asia Rugby to host the upcoming Asia Rugby DIV 1 Championship from July 4 to 8 in Lahore. The announcement, made by Asia Rugby, comes as a testament to the tremendous success of the tournament hosted by Pakistan last year, showcasing their exceptional organizational capabilities. Scheduled to take place in July this year, the championship promises to be a remarkable showcase of rugby talent and sportsmanship in the region. The Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) has expressed its delight at being chosen as the host for this prestigious event, emphasizing the confidence that Asia Rugby has placed in their ability to execute such high-profile competitions. With the confirmation of Lahore as the tournament’s venue, the rugby community in Pakistan is eagerly preparing to deliver an outstanding championship experience. Teams from across Asia will converge on Lahore to battle it out on the field, demonstrating their skills and determination. The tournament promises to be an exhilarating spectacle, showcasing the sport’s growing popularity in Pakistan and the Asian region.