Chinese economy keeps upward momentum: report

China’s remarkable economic revival continues to gather momentum, as evidenced by official data released here, according to a report carried by Gwadar Pro on Saturday. As per the report, domestic consumption, industrial production, and fixed asset investment in the country all exhibit a strong upward trend in the first four months of this year. Notably, China’s major industrial enterprises registered a robust growth rate of 5.6 percent in April, up from 3.9 percent in March, as per the latest figures disclosed by China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). Of particular note is the consistent monthly surge in the output of emerging industries, including the solar cell products sector, which registered an impressive year-on-year increase of 69.1 percent in April. Retail sales, another barometer of domestic consumption, also showed significant growth, with an 18.4 percent increase in April, following a 10.6 percent rise in March. The robust recovery aligns with market projections, given the ongoing rebound in various sectors of domestic consumption, ranging from automobile sales to the revitalization of the tourism industry. In particular, the automobile sector is playing a critical role in China’s economic recovery. China’s new-energy vehicles saw a significant surge in output with a year-on-year growth of 85.4 percent in April, as per NBS. Furthermore, China’s car consumption index reached a high of 75.3 percent in April, according to the China Automobile Dealers Association. These figures underscore the strong momentum in China’s automobile sector, highlighting the growing demand among consumers.

Projections for China’s economic recovery remain positive, with growth rates expected to surpass 6 percent for the year, outperforming the government’s growth target of approximately 5 percent.

Notably, domestic GDP experienced a rise of 4.5 percent during the initial quarter.

However, as the year progresses, the Chinese economy remains susceptible to uncertainties, primarily stemming from global volatilities, which may influence the economic landscape in the latter half of the year. Further compounding the uncertainties are factors such as the series of interest rate hikes in the United States and Europe, and geopolitical volatility surrounding the Ukraine conflict.

Should the United States decide to halt its current cycle of interest rate hikes and global geopolitical tensions subside, this could set the stage for a global economic recovery, potentially accelerating China’s growth trajectory in the second half of the year beyond current market expectations.

However, the situation is dynamic and can evolve in both favorable and unfavorable directions. Experts, on the whole, remain optimistic about China’s growth prospects, projecting sustained economic recovery throughout the second quarter.

Nevertheless, they caution that the global economic landscape is not without uncertainties, particularly in the latter half of this year, contingent upon developments in US monetary policies and the broader geopolitical sphere.