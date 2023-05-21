Federal Tax Ombudsman Asif Mahmood Jah inaugurates MTBA’s website for public awareness

The Hon’ble Federal Tax Ombudsman (Hilal-i-Imtiaz) Sitara-i-Imtiaz) Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah inaugurates the website of Multan Tax Bar Association on Wednesday at the Federal Tax Ombudsman Secretariat, Islamabad.

Addressing to the inaugural ceremony, Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah said, ”This is an appreciable initiative of the Multan Tax Bar Association to spread public awareness of tax related matters using modern technologies”. The website holds potential to disseminate information pertaining to tax laws in comprehensive manner”, said Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah.

Muhammad Imran Ghazi, the General Secretary of the Multan Tax Bar Association briefed about the website for its unique and much needed features required for the awareness of taxpayers. ” The MTBA lauds philanthropic and professional services of Hon’ble FTO. Inauguration of MTBA website will to facilitate taxpayers in understanding basics of tax laws and rules”, said Imran Ghazi. Imran Ghazi further elaborated that the Knowledge Bank section of the website is updated with the rules and procedures of direct taxes, indirect taxes, and updates related to FBR. He also added that the MTBA has been active to bring tax awareness among potential taxpayers. ” The Federal Tax Ombudsman has played role in redressing maladministration in tax related matters and under the patronage of Dr. Asif Mahmood, the FTO secretariat has brought remarkable success in redressing taxpayers’ grievances that has paved way towards good governance in tax administration”. added the MTBA General Secretary. The inaugural ceremony of Website of Multan Tax Bar Association was attended by the FT0 secretariat officials, IT experts and legal fraternity.