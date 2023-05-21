Imran ready to appear before NAB on May 23 in £190m case

Former prime minister Imran Khan, who has been facing a number of court cases, agreed on Saturday to appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi office on May 23 in the Al-Qadir Trust case, a private TV channel reported. The anti-graft watchdog summoned Khan – who was removed from office in April last year via a vote of no-confidence – in connection with an investigation related to the £190m settlement from the UK. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman, in his reply to the anti-graft watchdog, said that he will be available in Islamabad on May 23 to pursue a number of pre-arrest bails and “shall be free from the courts to join the investigation by 11am”. He also sought the inquiry report that was delivered to him by NAB after his arrest, saying that he had left it in the Police Lines resthouse where he was kept. On May 18, the PTI chief skipped an appearance at the NAB Rawalpindi office in the same case. He informed the body, in a five-page written response, saying that he was in Lahore and has been seeking bail in multiple cases which is why he does not have the time to join the investigation. On May 9, violent protests, triggered by Khan’s arrest in the same case, hit the streets almost across the country, which led to the deaths of at least eight people and injured several others, prompting the authorities to arrest thousands of PTI workers. Civil and military installations – including the General Headquarters (GHQ) and Corps Commander House (Jinnah House) in Lahore – also came under attack by the miscreants on the day when chaos gripped the nation following Khan’s arrest. However, the Supreme Court ordered his release on May 11 and directed him to appear before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) the next day. The military and the government alike have vowed to try the vandals who attacked army installations under the Pakistan Army Act, Official Secrets Act, and other laws.