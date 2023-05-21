Imran Khan mastermind behind May 9 mayhem: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Saturday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan generated an image of a woman by artificial intelligence (AI) and shared it on his Twitter handle and ridiculed the security personnel by claiming his female supporters were being targeted by law enforcement agencies. Addressing a press conference in the federal capital, she said that in fact no such incident occurred and his lie was exposed by a television channel from France.

“On May 19 in a tweet, Imran Khan uploaded pictures of Rangers and police in front of a woman’s picture created by artificial intelligence,” she said, adding Imran Khan and his party tried to give a wrong impression that his party’s female supporters were victimised by law enforcement agencies but the French TV channel revealed the truth. It categorically stated that no fundamental rights of anyone were violated during the crackdown on May 9 arsonists, she added.

On the contrary, she said human rights of school children, patients in hospitals and general public were trampled by the PTI goons who attacked sensitive installations and public property on the behest of Imran Khan. She said that the entire nation was dismayed over the attacks that Imran Khan had planned to avoid the cases of foreign funding, theft of Tosha Khana gifted and paternity issue of his daughter. The minister said that even the enemy could not do in 75 years’ history what Imran Khan did on May 9. Marriyum Aurangzeb said for the first time in the history of Pakistan, the uniform was mocked and the memorials of the martyrs were desecrated which caused jubilation in the neighboring country.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said Imran Khan was the mastermind behind the May 9 arson attacks and his so-called condemnation of the tragic incidents would not absolve him of responsibility. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan’s dirty antics and tricks were continuing on a daily basis, she added. Marriyum Aurangzeb said for the first time, Imran Khan had realized what were the consequences of palying with the law.

“Imran Khan had been planning such terrorist activities for the past 14 months when he was thrown out of power through the democratic process of no-confidence motion,” she said. Terming the May 9 arson attacks as the darkest day in the history of Pakistan, she said that Jinnah House which was now Corps Command’s House, was burnt and the martyrs’ memorials were desecrated by the PTI gangs on the behest of Imran Khan. The minister said that the miscreants of the PTI burnt schools, mosques, ambulances and public property, even they did not spare animals’ market. She said that the enemy of Pakistan was pleased with the act of Imran Khan as he did what the enemy could not do during the past 75 years. Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the PTI’s senior leadership continued to infuriate and instigate the party workers during arson attacks. The whole nation was in a shock due to the tragedy of May 9, but on May 19 Imran Khan made “the drama of condemnation” to cover up his own crimes but he could not absolve himself from the responsibility. Moreover, she said Imran Khan had so far not condemned the attacks on memorials of martyrs and Ghazis, sensitive installations and public property. The information minister said that whenever Imran was asked to be accountable for his corruption, he instigated the children of the people to attack sensitive installations. She said if he had not committed any crime, Imran Khan should defend himslef in the courts. She said if there were no terrorists in Zaman Park, Imran Khan should allow the Punjab government to search the building. The minister said the fundamental and human rights of school children whose schools were burnt and patients whose hospitals and ambulances were set on fire were badly violated.