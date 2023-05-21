IICR organizes conference on G20 meeting in IIOJK

Islamabad Institute of Conflict Resolution (IICR) organized a round table conference titled “Unmasking India’s Normalcy Facade: Assessing the G20 Meeting in Occupied Territory” to address the concerning issue of India’s disingenuous democracy and its efforts to justify the occupation by hosting the G20 meeting in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK). The round table conference was organized before the G20 meeting to bring attention to the ongoing human rights violations and advocate for holding the perpetrators of war crimes accountable.

The round table conference was Chaired by Ambassador Maj Gen Dr. Raza Muhammad, President IPRI and former Ambassador. The distinguished panelists included Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Convener Tehreek e Hurriyat; Advocate Nasir Qadri, Executive Director Legal Forum for Kashmir; Abdur Rasheed Turabi, Former Ameer, Jamaat e Islami AJK; Dr. Nazir Hussain, Former Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, QAU Islamabad; Ms. Farzana Yaqoob, Former Minister AJK; Ambassador Fauzia M Sana, Former Ambassador, DG Global, and Research ISSRA NDU and Ms. Sabah Aslam, Founder, and Executive Director IICR. Ambassador Abdul Basit, former High Commissioner to India, addressed the conference through a pre-recorded video message, said a press release issued here on Saturday.