CTD Punjab arrests seven alleged terrorists

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab arrested 7 alleged terrorists of banned outfits during operations in different areas of Punjnab. According to the spokesman, the CTD Punjab conducted 52 intelligence based operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 52 suspected persons were interrogated and 7 alleged terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials. The arrested terrorists include 5 members of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Salman, Malik Asrar Ahmed, Abdul Khaliq, Ikramullah and Najibullah, 2 members of Daesh, Sher Zaman and Sher Muhammad, he added.

The spokesman said that explosives 1010 grams, IED bomb 1 no., Rocket shell 2 nos., Booster shell RPG 7 nos., Detonator 8 nos., Safety fuse wire 13 feet, Prima Card 2 nos., Pistol 1 no., Bullets 6 nos., Pamphlet 26 nos. 37 stickers, 5 magazines, 1 mobile phone and 44,980 rupees in cash have been recovered from the possession of the terrorists. He said that the terrorists had planned to sabotage across the province and wanted to target important installations and other religious places. The police have registered 7 cases against the arrested alleged terrorists in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Sahiwal, DG Khan, Gujranwala and shifted them to an unknown location, he added.

The spokesman added that 472 combing operations were conducted during this week with the help of local police and security agencies, 8034 persons were checked, 75 suspects were arrested, 58 FIRs were registered and 29 recoveries were made.The Counter Terrorism Department Punjab is diligently pursuing its goal of a safe Punjab and no stone will be left unturned in its efforts to bring terrorists and anti-state elements behind bars, he said and concluded that In case of any related information, call the helpline of Counter Terrorism Department Punjab on 0800 -11111.