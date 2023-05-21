G-20 meeting in Srinagar sheer violation of UN charter: Attique

Former Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Attique Saturday said the G-20 countries’ meeting, convened by India in Srinagar was a sheer violation of the United Nations (UN) charter and an attempt to divert the world’s attention from its brutalities and genocide being committed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) for more than seven decades.

In a press statement received here, he urged the G-20 member states to distance themselves from the event and put diplomatic and moral pressure on India, which claimed to be a so-called secular state, to immediately stop the massive human rights violations in IIOJ&K. He said the four-day G-20 meeting, hosted by India in Srinagar, was a glaring violation of the UN charter that guaranteed due respect to the UN member countries.

The IIOJ&K is a declared internationally disputed territory where no member of the UN can hold unilateral meetings, he added. “India’s intention behind organizing meetings of G-20 in Srinagar was to make the Group a shield to show the position on the ground as normal, besides hiding inhuman and brutal acts of its occupied forces in that area”, he remarked.